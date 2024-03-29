Traffic snarls at Panthaghati

OFFICE-GOERS get stuck on the road to lower Panthaghati close to the main road routinely during the morning rush hours. On this narrow road, there is hardly any space for lightweight vehicles to move and the situation only becomes worse when heavy vehicles come from the opposite direction. Parking of vehicles along the road further compounds the problem. Police personnel should be deployed near Hetvik Super Mart to ensure smooth flow of traffic. —VIKAS, PANTHAGHATI
Monkeys scare patients at IGMC
MONKEYS continue to scare people at IGMC. They often snatch whatever unsuspecting patients and attendants are carrying in their hands such as packets of medicines, and run away with it. The elderly patients face a risk of sustaining injuries when the monkeys pounce on them to snatch their bags and packets. The hospital administration should do something about it. —NAVEEN, SHIMLA
Two-wheelers on Mall Road IRK shoppers
PEOPLE park two-wheelers on the Mall Road due to which customers face problems in visiting shops. Proper parking should be made. —PRAKASH, SOLAN
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought
to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban
The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu
Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang
They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan
Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Besides police personnel, paramilitary forces have also been...