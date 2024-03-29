Traffic snarls at Panthaghati

OFFICE-GOERS get stuck on the road to lower Panthaghati close to the main road routinely during the morning rush hours. On this narrow road, there is hardly any space for lightweight vehicles to move and the situation only becomes worse when heavy vehicles come from the opposite direction. Parking of vehicles along the road further compounds the problem. Police personnel should be deployed near Hetvik Super Mart to ensure smooth flow of traffic. —VIKAS, PANTHAGHATI

Monkeys scare patients at IGMC

MONKEYS continue to scare people at IGMC. They often snatch whatever unsuspecting patients and attendants are carrying in their hands such as packets of medicines, and run away with it. The elderly patients face a risk of sustaining injuries when the monkeys pounce on them to snatch their bags and packets. The hospital administration should do something about it. —NAVEEN, SHIMLA

Two-wheelers on Mall Road IRK shoppers

PEOPLE park two-wheelers on the Mall Road due to which customers face problems in visiting shops. Proper parking should be made. —PRAKASH, SOLAN

