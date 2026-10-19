Traffic snarls expose environmental cost of unchecked tourism in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh, revered as Dev Bhoomi, needs a fundamental rethink of its tourism policy. The state must move beyond the pursuit of ever-increasing tourist numbers and focus on quality tourism that generates sustainable economic benefits while protecting its fragile ecology, local communities and cultural identity.

The unchecked influx of tourists during peak seasons has become a growing challenge for residents of several popular destinations. Traffic congestion brings roads to a standstill, drinking water shortages put pressure on local communities, and inadequate waste-management systems struggle to cope with the mounting garbage. Tourists often leave behind heaps of plastic, disposable packaging and other waste, turning scenic spots, riverbanks and forest areas into dumping grounds. The consequences are particularly alarming in a hill state whose natural beauty is its greatest tourism asset.

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Tourism is a vital pillar of Himachal’s economy, sustaining thousands of livelihoods in the hospitality, transport, adventure sports and allied sectors. However, economic gains cannot justify the degradation of the very environment that attracts visitors. When local residents struggle to access basic amenities while popular destinations become increasingly polluted and congested, the sustainability of the existing tourism model deserves serious scrutiny.

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Equally concerning are reports of some visitors becoming involved in drug-related offences. Police action across the state has brought several such cases to light, involving substances such as heroin, commonly known as chitta, and charas. In a recent incident, the Palampur police arrested four tourists from Haryana, including a woman, and reportedly recovered 7.92 grams of chitta from them. Such incidents underline the need for effective policing, surveillance and strict enforcement of the law against drug trafficking and possession.

However, the actions of a few visitors should not be allowed to tarnish the reputation of all tourists. The objective must be to ensure that Himachal remains a safe destination, with the law applied equally to visitors and residents.

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The state government must now adopt a tourism strategy that places environmental protection and community welfare at its core. Tourist traffic should be regulated at overcrowded destinations, waste disposal strictly monitored, and those found littering or damaging public spaces penalised. Adequate drinking water, sanitation, parking and public transport facilities must be ensured before destinations are exposed to further tourist pressure.

At the same time, Himachal should promote responsible travel, village tourism, local heritage, nature-based experiences and longer stays that allow visitors to contribute more meaningfully to the local economy. Tourism businesses must also be encouraged to adopt environmentally responsible practices and minimise their ecological footprint.

Himachal needs tourists who appreciate its mountains, respect its culture and contribute to its economy—not an uncontrolled influx that leaves behind traffic jams, depleted resources and mountains of garbage. The success of tourism must be measured not merely by visitor numbers, but also by the income it generates, the livelihoods it sustains and the environment it preserves.