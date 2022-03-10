Traffic snarls in Kasumpti market

The narrow lane passing through Kasumpti market is prone to traffic jams. Though the lane is one-way, when the police personnel deputed are not around, commuters enter from both sides simultaneously, leading to traffic jams. The officials concerned must take note and find a solution to the problem. — Raman, Kasumpti

Monkey menace at IGMC

Serious efforts must be made to control the monkey menace at the IGMC. Some ill and elderly people, who are barely able to walk, often fall down when these monkeys rush towards them to snatch whatever they are holding. — Santosh, Sanjauli

