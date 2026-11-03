Traffic snarls, mishaps mount on Pathankot-Mandi highway

Frequent traffic jams on the narrow Pathankot-Mandi National Highway have become a major concern for commuters, tourists and residents, with long queues of vehicles disrupting traffic almost daily. The rising volume of traffic, coupled with the inadequate width of the road, has made commuting difficult and increased the risk of fatal accidents.

The highway has seen several serious accidents in recent months. Yesterday, a motorcyclist was killed near Gaggal airport after a bus hit him on a narrow stretch. Similar accidents have been reported near Paror, Sungal and Maranda. More than 10 people have reportedly lost their lives in road accidents on the highway over the past three years.

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Long queues of vehicles have become a routine sight at Baijnath, Paprola, Maranda, Nagrota Bagwan, 53 Mile, Mattor and Gaggal. The situation turns particularly grim on weekends and during the tourist season, when traffic increases substantially. On several occasions, passengers have reportedly missed their flights from Gaggal airport to Delhi and Chandigarh because of prolonged congestion.

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Residents of towns along the highway are increasingly frustrated and local business has also been affected. They complain that despite the growing pressure, traffic police personnel are not adequately deployed at several congestion-prone points.

The Baijnath SDM told The Tribune that traffic constables had been deployed at various points on the highway to regulate vehicular movement. However, the road is narrow and traffic on this busy highway in the lower hills has increased manifold, making management difficult, particularly on weekends.

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Commuters see little improvement in sight. The Centre has already announced four-laning of the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway to cope with the rising traffic, but the project is moving at a sluggish pace and has reportedly been delayed by nearly six years.

Land acquisition for the Paror-Padhar stretch is yet to begin. The failure of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to finalise the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the nearly 70-km stretch between Paror and Padhar has virtually stalled progress on the Rs 8,000-crore project.

The delay has caused considerable hardship to residents of six districts of the lower hills who depend on the highway for daily travel. With traffic pressure mounting and accidents claiming lives, the need to expedite the four-laning and introduce immediate traffic-management measures has become increasingly urgent.