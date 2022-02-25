Traffic snarls near Assembly

The traffic situation has become pretty bad in areas near the Vidhan Sabha, following the beginning of the Budget session. One can see long queues of vehicles here, especially during the peak hours. The police should deploy more personnel at these points for as long as the Budget session lasts. — Ranbir, Shimla

Shortage of teachers in govt schools

The Government Senior Secondary School and primary school in Satlai panchayat of the Kasumpti Assembly segment in Shimla are facing shortage of teachers. The management committee of these schools said there were just two teachers for 62 students in the primary school. In the senior secondary school, faculty for science and commerce was not available. — Kuldeep Tanwar, Shimla

What Our Readers Say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com