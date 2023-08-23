Traffic stopped at Chakki Mor on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 23

Due to heavy rain on Tuesday morning, traffic was stopped at Chakki Mor on the Chandigarh-Shimla highway for safety reasons. The damage will be assessed after the rain. Police have diverted the traffic through alternative routes.

Also, traffic has been put on hold over the Baddi bridge after it bent in the middle and a pier collapsed following heavy rain.

A cloudburst at Thari on the Dharampur-Subathu road has led to closure of the road after mounds of muck flowed down the road from the hill. Two cars parked on the road were hanging precariously after being swept by the muck.

Several roads in Solan district were blocked. Commuters have been advised to take arterial roads.

#Shimla #Solan