Traffic timing curtailed on Manali-Leh National Highway

Mandi, October 22

With temperature plummeting below zero degrees in high-altitude areas of Lahaul and Spiti district, icing has started occurring on Manali-Leh, Darcha-Shinku La and Koksar-Kaza highways, which cross through high mountain passes. As a result, driving on these roads has become a risky affair.

In view of public safety, the district administration has curtailed timing of traffic movement on these highways. The police said the Manali-Leh National Highway and Darcha-Shinku La road would be open for vehicles between 9 am to 3 pm. The Koksar-Kaza Highway would be open for vehicles between 9 am to 1 pm. People were advised to plan their travel schedule accordingly on these routes, the police added.