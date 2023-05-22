Traffic trial in 5 Kiratpur-Manali NH tunnels

Mandi, May 21
The district administration and the NHAI conducted a trial of traffic movement in five tunnels from Hanogi to Jhalogi on the Kiratpur-ManaliNH in the district yesterday.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had on Wednesday tweeted about the trial on these tunnels. DC Arindam Chaudhary said there was a danger of stones and boulders falling from mountains on the Hanogi-Jhalogi stretch of the NH, especially in monsoon. “Now, with the construction of these tunnels, which will open soon, traffic movement will improve and tourists will get a better travel experience.”
The DC further said regular meetings of the district administration with NHAI officials were being held to complete the highway widening work in time.
