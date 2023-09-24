Traffic up manifold, Hamirpur road not widened for past 30 yrs

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, September 23

The Palampur-Hamirpur state highway, one of the busiest roads that links Palampur with Shimla, Chandigarh, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Una, needs immediate widening, keeping in view the high volume of traffic and accident cases.

The narrow road causes inconvenience to pilgrims, tourists and local residents. Though there has been manifold increase in traffic, the width of the highway has remained the same for the past 30 years. In 2017, this state road was declared a national highway by the Central Government. However, the notification was later withdrawn. With the opening of the Kiratpur-Mandi four-lane road, the distance between Palampur and Chandigarh has reduced by 65 km, if one follows the Palampur-Hamirpur, Ghumarwin-Kiratpur route. Likewise, the travel time has also come down from six hours to four hours.

Sullah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar said while he was the Health Minister in the previous BJP government, he made all efforts to get it declared a national highway. He added that necessary documents were submitted to the Central Government and he also met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. However, with the change of guard in the state last year, the new government virtually closed the file.

A senior official of the state government said the highway was at present being looked after by the HP Public Works Department and there was a plan to widen it to four lanes.

Keeping in view the high volume of traffic, proposals were submitted to the state government several times to either get it declared a national highway or hand it over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for widening to four lanes. However, so far, no reply has been received either from the state government or the NHAI.

