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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Five locals per panchayat to boost rural disaster response

Five locals per panchayat to boost rural disaster response

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:15 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Vice-Chairman Deepak Rathore chairs a meeting to prepare for the monsoon season in Shimla on Friday.
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Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) Vice-Chairman Deepak Rathore said on Friday the state government's top priority was protecting every life during disasters, stressing that timely response, effective coordination and preparedness were the cornerstones of effective disaster management.

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Chairing a district-level review meeting on monsoon preparedness here, Rathore directed the district administration to train at least five people in every panchayat in disaster management to strengthen local emergency response. He said he would discuss expanding the initiative across the state with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

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Rathore also announced that the HPSDMA was in the final stages of developing a mobile application that would instantly transmit the precise location of disaster incidents to state and district emergency operation centres, enabling faster rescue and relief operations.

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Deputy Commissioner and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Chairman Anupam Kashyap said the administration was working towards making Shimla a "disaster-resilient" district through risk reduction, the swift restoration of essential services and timely relief for affected families.

Officials informed the meeting that 219 panchayats had been covered under the Panchayat Emergency Response Plan, 200 safe shelters had been identified, and 550 'Aapda Mitra' volunteers had been trained, while another 80 were currently undergoing training.

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