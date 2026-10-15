Training Command GOC-in-C calls on Governor at Lok Bhavan

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Lt Gen Shrinjay Pratap Singh, today called on Governor Kavinder Gupta at Lok Bhavan, Shimla, for a courtesy call.

During the meeting, the Governor acknowledged the significant role played by the Indian Army in safeguarding the nation’s borders, maintaining national security and upholding the country’s sovereignty and integrity. He also recognised the dedication, discipline and commitment of Army personnel in serving the nation under challenging conditions.

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