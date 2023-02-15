Training in herbal farming

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 14

As many as 30 farmers of the district have been sent to attend a seven-day training programme, which began today, on aromatic and herbal farming at the Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP).

It is a premier plant research laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. Dr Rajeshwar Parmar, Deputy Director, Horticulture, said said the programme, would encourage farmers in the state to cultivate these plants, he added.