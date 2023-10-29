Training programme for doctors on drug addiction treatment

Our Correspondent

Una, October 28

The Una district administration has launched a four-day training programme on drug addiction treatment protocols for doctors and paramedics posted in various health institutions. A team of doctors and paramedics from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, is in Una to train local doctors. Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma inaugurated the training programme at the District Rural Development Agency meeting hall.

Sharma said that 35 doctors and paramedics were being trained. He added that counselling and medication for the victims of drug abuse would be made available at two health institutions in each of the five blocks of the district. These institutions would be selected on the basis of the number of patients reporting for treatment.

Sharma welcomed the AIIMS faculty and said that the district administration had been making efforts for a long time to organise this training programme. He added that the focus of the campaign was to detect the victims of drug abuse and ensure primary intervention, besides providing the best possible medication and rehabilitation so that these people could return to the mainstream.

Dr Alok Aggarwal from AIIMS, New Delhi, appreciated the initiative of the district administration. He said that the international standard intervention, screening, counselling and medication needed to be provided to the victims of drug abuse as part of a holistic approach for their rehabilitation. Dr Vishvajeet Chatterji also expressed his views.

