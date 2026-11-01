Training programme for panchayat representatives begins at Keylong

A four-day basic training programme for elected representatives of all 34 Gram Panchayats of the Lahaul Development Block in Lahaul and Spiti district commenced at the District Council Conference Hall in Keylong on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner Nivedita Negi inaugurated the first phase of the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

On the occasion, Project Officer (ITDP) Ashwani Kumar welcomed the Deputy Commissioner by presenting her with a traditional Himachali cap, shawl and khatag.

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The programme began with an introductory interaction between the Deputy Commissioner and the elected Panchayat representatives. Pradhans, Up-Pradhans and Ward Members introduced themselves and shared their views.

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Addressing the gathering, Negi said that people had elected the representatives by placing their trust in them and expecting them to work for the welfare and development of their respective areas. She urged them to fulfil public expectations by discharging their responsibilities with sincerity, dedication and accountability.

She assured the representatives that the district administration would extend full cooperation in carrying forward development initiatives and resolving public grievances. At the same time, she emphasised the need for effective coordination between the Panchayats and the administration to ensure the smooth and efficient implementation of development works.

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The Deputy Commissioner highlighted the importance of such training programmes in strengthening the institutional capacity of Panchayati Raj representatives. She said the sessions would familiarise participants with their powers, responsibilities and administrative procedures, besides providing them with detailed knowledge of the Panchayati Raj Act and its various rules and regulations.

She encouraged all participants to take an active interest in the training sessions and apply the knowledge gained to improve governance, accelerate development activities and address public grievances in their respective Panchayats.

The training sessions are being conducted by Satish Kumar Sharma, retired Joint Director of Panchayati Raj associated with the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), Hyderabad, and Vinod Verma, retired Superintendent Grade-I from the Directorate of Panchayati Raj, Shimla. They will provide detailed guidance on the Panchayati Raj Act, relevant rules and regulations, and the functioning of Gram Panchayats.

The training programme for elected representatives of all 34 Gram Panchayats under the Lahaul Development Block will be conducted in different phases from October 31 to November 24, 2026. On the first day, representatives of eight Gram Panchayats, including Pradhans, Up-Pradhans and Ward Members, participated in the programme.

Project Officer (ITDP) Ashwani Kumar, SDM Keylong Kunika Akers, Block Development Officer Manish Rai, District Panchayat Officer and Secretary of the District Council Sanjay Kumar, along with other officials and Panchayat representatives, were present on the occasion.