Trains to start on unaffected track in Kangra

Tribune News Service

NURPUR, AUGUST 25

The Northern Railways plans to restore train service on the narrow-gauge rail track in Kangra valley giving relief to rail users in Kangra district. The rail users have been deprived of railway transport facility since the onset of monsoon rain.

The hopes of thousands of rail users in Kangra district for early restoration of train service were dashed just after washing away seven pillars along with the rail track of the railway bridge on Chakki rivulet at Kandwal in Nurpur after severe flash floods on August 20. The railway authorities, Ferozepur division, had declared the track unsafe on August 2 after a technical team of the department had inspected the dilapidated piers and protection wall of this bridge and recommended suspension of the train services indefinitely.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ferozepur, told The Tribune today that the union railway minister had discussed the work plan prepared for the restoration of railway services, repair and reconstruction of the damaged bridge with the general manager of the Northern Railways and directed him to restore the train service at the earliest on the unaffected railway track.

“The Northern Railways are planning to restore section wise operation of train services in a phased manner on the unaffected part of the track between Nurpur Road to Jogindernagar railway stations in consultation with the state authorities,” she said.

She said the Kangra Valley had received unprecedented heavy rainfall in the current monsoon season which resulted in flood-like situation due to landslides and slipping of rocks due to which the track was affected.

