Transfer cases to be taken up on month’s last 4 days

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 29

Seeing huge rush of employees at the secretariat for seeking choice posting and transfers, the state government has been forced to issues directions that transfer cases will be taken up only during the last four days of the month.

Constant requests for choice postings Despite every regime being hassled by constant requests for choice postings by employees in various departments, it is for the first time that a formal order, restricting taking up and issuance of transfer orders only on the last four days of the month, have been issued

Even though transfers are ordered throughout the year it is after the formation of a new government that the problem is grave

The orders issued today by Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister do not come as a surprise as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, ministers and MLAs are flooded with requests for transfers from employees across the state. Almost 90 per cent of the visitors to the secretariat come for transfer requests and a favouarble posting.

These instructions will also be applicable to all boards and corporations of the state government and are to be strictly complied with. The CM has emphasised that any violation of the instructions would result in disciplinary action. An official said the orders were issued to ensure effective consideration by the CM during the last four working days of each month.

Interestingly, the CM has not ordered large-scale transfer of neither the top bureaucracy nor in the departments, much to the disappointment of his ministers and party MLAs who are under constant pressure of transfer requests from their constituents.