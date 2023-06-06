Transfer Shanan project to HP, Shanta urges PM

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 5

Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shanta Kumar has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene for the transfer of possession of the Shanan Power Project to Himachal Pradesh.

He said since the 99-year lease of the project would expire next year, the Centre should direct Punjab to hand over the property to Himachal Pradesh.

'CM should advocate for state rights'

He said he was happy that CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was actively engaging with the Centre to address the issue.

He said it was the only case where the Government of India did not transfer the powerhouse to Himachal during the reorganisation of states in 1966. In fact, the powerhouse should have been handed over to Himachal in 1966 itself, he said.

While he was the CM of the state, the matter was brought to the attention of the then PM Morarji Desai in 1978, and he had agreed to resolve the issue, he claimed. However, due to opposition by Punjab and Haryana, a committee was formed to take the final decision.

Kumar said the Reorganisation Act of 1966 clearly stipulated that Himachal should get all assets located within its territory.

During his tenure as Chief Minister, he was successful in persuading the Centre to implement the principle of royalty in Himachal’s hydroelectric projects, he said.

He urged Chief Minister Sukhu to meet the PM along with Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, and MPs from Himachal Pradesh to advocate for the rights of Himachal Pradesh and secure the rightful ownership of the project.