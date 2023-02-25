Transfers flouting 2013 orders cancelled

Shimla, February 24
The state government has issued directions to cancel transfers and adjustments made in violation of the orders issued on July 10, 2013. The decision will affect the postings of a large number of employees.
The orders listed the categories of officials who cannot be posted in their home districts, divisions, sub-divisions, ranges, adjoining ranges, blocks, adjoining beat/ circles, etc. These will affect 23 categories of employees, from IAS officers to fitters, pump operators, etc.
“It has come to the notice of the government that transfer proposals are still being considered in contravention of the settled provision and orders are being issued in a routine manner. Departure from the guiding principles is a serious administrative lapse, warranting stem action against the violators,” said the Chief Secretary’s order issued to Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Deputy Commissioners, Managing Directors, CEOs, etc.
The Chief Secretary asked the officials concerned to bring to the notice of the competent authority the instances of officers, who are currently posted in relaxation of the 2013 orders. “These instructions may be brought to the notice of the all concerned for compliance in letter and in spirit and the violation of the above shall attract action against the defaulting officials,” the order said.
