Transfers spell trouble

The transfer of officers in Kangra district is spelling trouble for government. Initially two officers were transferred in Industries Department without the consent of the minister concerned. The transfer orders were reversed by the minister but the officials obtained a stay from court. A senior officer in Electricity Department was transferred but he got a stay from court. A senior Health Department official was transferred just four months from his retirement.

Bureaucrats want anonymity

In Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's government several top bureaucrats have become reluctant to share routine information with scribes. Even the mundane developments in their departments are passed on with the condition of anonymity. A bureaucrat went to the extent of warning a scribe that he would never meet him again if he attributed any part of the information to him. "Use sources or whatever you want, but my name should not figure anywhere," he said. One wonders what stops secretaries and heads of departments from being quoted at least on routine matters.

Solan sans commissioner

The government's rhetoric that "We are not here for transfers" belies logic as some officers have been transferred multiple times from one district to another within days. Solan, on the other hand, has failed to get a commissioner for its municipal corporation. The post has been lying vacant since August last year. Congress leaders, while in the Opposition, had raked up the issue, but they seem helpless when in power!