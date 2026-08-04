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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Transform environment protection into a public movement, says Governor Gupta

Transform environment protection into a public movement, says Governor Gupta

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:40 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Governor Kavinder Gupta with students of APG Shimla university during his visit to the university in Shimla on Monday
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Governor Kavinder Gupta today urged people to turn environmental conservation into a mass movement, saying that every tree planted and nurtured today would become a lasting legacy for future generations. He also called upon citizens, especially the youth, to play an active role in protecting nature and lead the campaign for a drug-free society.

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The Governor was addressing a plantation drive organised under the ‘Har Ped, Himachal Ka Abhiman – Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign at APG Shimla University in collaboration with the Nishkam Srijan Foundation here today.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that institutions of higher education must emerge as centres of sustainable development by instilling the values of environmental stewardship and social responsibility among students. “Plantation should not be treated as a symbolic exercise but as a long-term commitment. The real success of a plantation campaign lies not only in planting saplings but also in ensuring that they grow into healthy trees,” he said.

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Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, the Governor said that the campaign effectively links environmental conservation with India’s rich cultural values.

Describing the youth as the nation’s greatest strength, Gupta urged students to adopt at least one sapling during their academic journey and nurture it into a fully grown tree. “Years later, when you return to your alma mater, that tree should stand as a living symbol of your commitment to society and the environment,” he said.

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The Governor urged students to become ambassadors of environmental conservation and the drug-free campaign.

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