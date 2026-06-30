DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Transport city planned outside Shimla as tourist rush chokes Himachal roads

Transport city planned outside Shimla as tourist rush chokes Himachal roads

Shimla admin inspects 300 bigha land for project; DC says administration has also taken steps towards shifting major markets and motor markets from the city

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:38 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tribune file
Advertisement

To decongest Himachal’s summer capital and to ensure smooth traffic movement, a transport city will soon be established outside Shimla.

Advertisement

This was stated by Shimla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap on Tuesday, while he chaired a meeting regarding the shifting of Sabzi Mandi, Anaj Mandi and Lakkar Mandi out of Shimla and the establishment of Transport Nagar.

Advertisement

Addressing the meeting, the DC said the administration has taken steps towards shifting major markets and motor markets from the city, and the work is underway.

Advertisement

He said a joint inspection of 300 bighas of proposed land near Mehli was conducted on Tuesday. The DC said officials from the Revenue Department, Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Transport Department, Municipal Corporation and Public Works Department also participated in the inspection.

Expressing concern over the rising vehicular inflow in Shimla, the DC said maintaining a smooth traffic movement is a major challenge due to increasing traffic pressure in various markets; therefore, there is a need for the relocation of certain markets to decongest the city as well as its roads.

Advertisement

"To effectively address this challenge, plans are underway to relocate major markets outside the city and establish a transport city outside Shimla," said Kashyap.

"The proposed 300 bighas of land is suitable for relocating these markets and establishing a transport city. Furthermore, this land is adjacent to the under-construction Mehli-Shoghi four-lane, which will provide improved transportation facilities for the public and commission agents," he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts