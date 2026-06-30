Transport city planned outside Shimla as tourist rush chokes Himachal roads

To decongest Himachal’s summer capital and to ensure smooth traffic movement, a transport city will soon be established outside Shimla.

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This was stated by Shimla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap on Tuesday, while he chaired a meeting regarding the shifting of Sabzi Mandi, Anaj Mandi and Lakkar Mandi out of Shimla and the establishment of Transport Nagar.

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Addressing the meeting, the DC said the administration has taken steps towards shifting major markets and motor markets from the city, and the work is underway.

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He said a joint inspection of 300 bighas of proposed land near Mehli was conducted on Tuesday. The DC said officials from the Revenue Department, Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Transport Department, Municipal Corporation and Public Works Department also participated in the inspection.

Expressing concern over the rising vehicular inflow in Shimla, the DC said maintaining a smooth traffic movement is a major challenge due to increasing traffic pressure in various markets; therefore, there is a need for the relocation of certain markets to decongest the city as well as its roads.

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"To effectively address this challenge, plans are underway to relocate major markets outside the city and establish a transport city outside Shimla," said Kashyap.

"The proposed 300 bighas of land is suitable for relocating these markets and establishing a transport city. Furthermore, this land is adjacent to the under-construction Mehli-Shoghi four-lane, which will provide improved transportation facilities for the public and commission agents," he said.