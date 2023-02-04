Himachal Transport Dept first in nation to switch to electric vehicles

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 3

The Himachal Pradesh State Transport Department has achieved the distinction of becoming the first department in the country to switch to electric vehicles (EVs).

The department has adopted the “Go Green” approach and replaced the official petrol and diesel vehicles with EVs.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state had taken a lead in switching over to EVs. “All government departments will shift to electric vehicles in a year,” he said.

Sukhu said the existing diesel buses would be replaced with e-buses in a phased manner. “The local Shimla bus depot will soon have a full fleet of e-buses. Also, e-buses will run on all local routes in Shimla and on the Rampur route. An electric bus depot will also be opened at Nadaun,” he said. As many as 300 e-buses would be added to the HRTC fleet for which an outlay of Rs 400 crore had been made, he added.

Sukhu said, “In the coming two years, the HRTC fleet will have 60 per cent e-buses.” He added that the government was working towards making the state India’s first “Energy State” by 2025.

The government was also mulling to make the Parwanoo-Nalagarh-Una-Hamirpur-Nadaun-Dehra highway a ‘Clean and Green’ corridor, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who heads the Transport Department, said they had initiated steps to make Himachal a green and clean state.

