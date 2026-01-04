Transport Dept invites short films on road safety

With an aim to raise awareness about the critical importance of road safety, the Department of Transport has decided to conduct a short film initiative and has invited entries for a ‘Short Film on Road Safety’ from across the country till February 15.

Advertisement

A spokesperson of the department said the films would be used to encourage responsible behaviour among all road users, including drivers and pedestrians, and to inspire a collective commitment towards reducing accidents and saving lives.

Advertisement

Entries can be submitted to the department through email at [departmentoftransporthp@gmail.com].

Advertisement

The spokesperson said the opportunity is open to students as well as amateur and professional filmmakers above the age of 18 before December 10. The short films must strictly be based on road safety themes, with a maximum duration of five minutes. Short films in both English and Hindi would be eligible and multiple entries are allowed.

He said the submitted films must be the participant’s original work and should not infringe any copyrights, involve plagiarism or violate the rights of any third party. Participants must specify that they have obtained all necessary permissions for the use of music, sound and images included in the film. The films should be submitted in MP4, MOV or AVI format.

Advertisement

The spokesperson said the films must not contain any racist, discriminatory, derogatory or prejudiced content against any individual or community on the basis of race, caste, gender, religion, region, language, disability or socio-economic background. Any entry found promoting hate, stereotyping, discrimination against the state or the spirit of the Constitution of India, or containing offensive representation, will be disqualified immediately. He added strict legal action under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 will be taken for the use of any offensive sexual content in the films.

He said the best films would be awarded cash prizes along with a trophy.