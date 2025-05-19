DT
Transport dept sets a target of earning over Rs 1,000 cr revenue

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM May 19, 2025 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri addresses media persons in Shimla. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that the Department of Transport had earned revenue of Rs 912 core in 2024-25, which is Rs 132 crore more than the revenue earned in 2023-24. “For 2025-26, we have set the target of generating revenue of over Rs 1,000 crore,” said Agnihotri, who is the Minister for Transport as well, in a press conference here today.

Agnihotri said that government had introduced 1,000 routes in private sector. “Out of these, 234 routes have already been advertised, and we’ve already received response for 181 routes,” he said.

The minster further said that on these routes, 350 have been identified for plying 18-seater vehicles given the geographical condition of the state and 422 routes will be granted for buses.

The minister further said the department had earned Rs 37 crore from e-auction of fancy numbers. “Earlier, people used to get the number of their choice on recommendation. We are giving this through e-auction. People are spending Rs 20-25 lakh for some numbers,” he said.

Agnihotri said the department had earned Rs 17 crore from tourist buses coming into the state by imposing special road tax. “As per the central policy, these buses pay Rs 3 lakh per annum and go to any part of the country. We have imposed special road tax on these buses. We’ve fixed charges for these buses depending on how long they ply in the state,” said Agnihotri.

The minister further said that department had closed the window that was created to facilitate the people settle their pending tax. “We gave two years to the people to use this window for settling their pending tax. However, only Rs 14 cr have been deposited. So, we have decided to shut down the initiative. Now, the people concerned will have to deal with the Excise Department,” he said.

Agnihotri further informed that two vehicle scrapping system had become functional in the state – one in Solan and the other at Hamirpur. “Besides, we are transitioning from manual to automatic testing stations for the passing of vehicles,” he said. The minister further said that e-charging vehicles were being set up at petrol filling stations, in green corridors and hotels to help Himachal achieve its objective of making the state a green state.

The minister further informed that the state had recorded 4.3 per cent reduction in road accidents and 2.4 per cent in accident deaths.

