Transport Dept targets Rs 850 cr revenue: Dy CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 24

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said the Transport Department had set a target to collect a revenue of around Rs 850 crore this year.

POLICY TO SCRAP OLD VEHICLES SOON The state plans to scrap vehicles aged over 15 years. In line with Centre’s decision, 202 buses have been taken off the HRTC fleet. To implement the decision elsewhere, the govt will bring a scrap policy soon. Mukesh Agnihotri

“It will be a significant increase from our current tax collection. We are trying to plug all loopholes to increase our income. Also, there will be zero-tolerance against corruption,” said Agnihotri, who is also the Transport Minister, after a review meeting of the department here.

The revenue would increase mainly by collecting the taxes pending from different vehicles and through the tax to be imposed on private luxury buses plying illegally in the state.

“There are several vehicles with pending taxes. This has resulted in penalties and huge interest liabilities. We are giving them time up to June 30 to clear the actual amount with 10 per cent (fine),” Agnihotri added.

“While we have given them exemption, we will raise around Rs 150 crore by collecting the pending tax,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Besides, the government is hoping to collect Rs 10 crore by imposing tax on luxuries buses coming from outside the state. “The department will soon devise a legal mechanism to challan such buses. These buses will have to pay Rs 5,000 per day, Rs 75,000 per month and Rs 9 lakh annually,” he added.

Agnihotri further said officials had been asked to ensure that no vehicle, including JCB and other heavy machines, runs without a registration number in the state. “The officials have also been directed to take off the plates that some people put up on their vehicles just to show off their position. Except for government vehicles, no other vehicle will be allowed to put up these plates,” he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that a decision had been taken to grant reward, incentives and promotions to officials doing good work. “Moreover, the officials in whose area the revenue has decreased drastically have been given a warning,” Agnihotri added.