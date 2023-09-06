Transport society opposes increase in permit fee for buses

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 5

The Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Passenger Cooperative Transport Society members are up in arms against the transport department for increasing the taxes of contract carriage buses, All India tourist buses and cabs plying in the state from September 1.

Their demand A fresh tax of Rs 4,000 per day has become applicable from September 1 on contract carriage buses

The society has demanded the tax should only be levied on the all India tourist permit buses and not contract carriages.

The society, while terming the taxes as exorbitant, has put forward various demands including fixing the special road tax and the permit fee for buses registered in the other states as well as those plying in the BBN area. They said the permit fee should be between Rs 12,000 and Rs 20,000 on the analogy of Punjab and Haryana.

A fresh tax of Rs 4,000 per day has become applicable from September 1 on these buses. The society has demanded that this tax should only be levied on the All India Tourist permit buses and not the contract carriages.

They rued that each bus would be forced to bear an additional cost ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 12,000 for a 35-seater bus and it will indirectly hit the industries.

Lending support to their cause, the Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Industries Association (BBNIA) said that the increase in the taxes would put the industries at a disadvantageous position with regard to the new investment and sustenance of the existing industry.

General secretary of BBNIA YS Guleria informed that the association has demanded a halt on the implementation of the new rates at least for buses transporting industrial staff in the BBN.

Director Transport Anupam Kashyap said the transporters were meeting them tomorrow as they have expressed concern about the increased special road tax and permit fee.

#Baddi #Nalagarh #Solan