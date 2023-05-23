Transporters demand hike in govt freight rate

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 22

Transporters plying trucks for the Civil Supplies Corporation have demanded a hike in freight charges, which have not been revised since 2014.

Ramkrishan Sharma, former president, Baghal Land Loosers Transport Society, Darlaghat, said that transporters carrying cement were facing losses in plying trucks for the civil supplies corporation at the rates which were notified about 10 years ago.

The civil supplies corporation pays freight at the rate of Rs 9.06 per ton per km while they are paid Rs 9.30 per ton per km by the cement companies.

Truckers rued that though a hike of 13 paise had been agreed upon by the previous BJP government last year it was not implemented owing to lack of Cabinet approval as the model code of conduct had been imposed for the Assembly elections.