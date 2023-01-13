Solan: Transporters' talks with Adani Group remain inconclusive

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 12

Another round of talks between transporters and the Adani Group management convened under the chairmanship of the Managing Director, Civil Supplies Corporation, remained inconclusive in Shimla today.

The freight rates worked out by the Himachal Consultancy Organisation (HIMCON) after taking into consideration 11 components were not disclosed to the representatives of the transporter societies from Ambuja Cements Limited (ACL), Darlaghat in Solan, and ACC Limited, Barmana in Bilaspur, said Naresh Gupta, president of the Himachal Pradesh Transporters Federation.

He said that a subcommittee headed by the MD, Civil Supplies Corporation, decided to keep 30,000 km as the base rate for calculating freight rates. He added that no conclusion was arrived upon the freight rates.

The Adani Group management while vouching for Rs 6 per tonne per km (PTPK) had taken into account a 50,000 km distance that a truck was expected to cover every year while as per the transporters it was between 24,000 and 30,000 annually. Some transporters rued that they barely get two to five trips in a month.

Single truck owners, who are paying bank loan installments, were the worst sufferers as they had failed to pay the last installment in December and uncertainty prevailed this month, too. The lack of work meant more losses and the deadlock was causing resentment among transporters. There are around 6,500 trucks engaged in transportation work with the two cements units.

The Adani Group management had unilaterally closed two cement plant at Darlaghat and Barmana on December 15 after transporters refused to accept a low freight rate of Rs 6 per tonne per km as against the higher freight prevailing in the two plants. Transporters and ancillary service providers are suffering losses as the two plants have remained closed for the past 29 days.

