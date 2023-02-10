Trash clogs drain Near Shimla market

The drain near the Sabji Mandi in Shimla has been clogged by garbage thrown into it. It not only emanates a foul smell, but also overflows on the road after rainfall. The civic body should get it cleaned and impose fine on people, who are found throwing trash into the drain. Deepika, Shimla

Power cables over buildings pose risk

meshes of power cables are running close to buildings at several places in Shimla. The plan to lay these cables underground has not materialised till date. The cables pose a risk to people and can lead to fatal mishaps. The authorities concerned should resolve the issue at the earliest. Rahul, Shimla

Parking lot lying unused

The parking lot built by Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) near Bank Square in Parwanoo is lying largely unused. With a capacity of 20 vehicles, the facility has been constructed in the basement of the market. However, commuters are often unable to reach the parking lot due to haphazardly parked vehicles on the road leading to the facility. Bindiya, Parwanoo

What our readers say

