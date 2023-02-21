Trash littered along highway

Owners of roadside kiosks serving tea and snacks often dump trash and leftover food on the lower slope of hills. Hills along the Dharamapur-Solan highway are littered with heaps of garbage. The highways authority and civic bodies should take immediate measures to discourage people from dumping waste along the roads. —Preeti, Solan

Flyover Work halted

Work on the Khalini flyover has been halted. As per media reports, the work has been stopped due to the lack of funds. This flyover is necessary to ease traffic congestion at this point. The government should release neccessary funds for the timely completion of the flyover. —Praveen, Shimla

Water sources drying up near Theog

Due to the rising temperatures and lack of precipitation, water levels have started receding in traditional water sources in and around Theog. If the dry spell continues, it may lead to water shortage in the area. The authorities concerned should start taking steps to cope with the situation. —Nishant, Theog

