Trash littered along road

Garbage, including plastic bags and bottles, is often dumped in the open on the stretch from the Sabzi Mandi to the Mall Road in Shimla. The civic body should ensure garbage is collected regularly and disposed of properly. Shivansh Singh, Shimla
Ensure test facilities at Kamla Nehru Hospital
Patients at Kamla Nehru Hospital are sent to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital in Shimla for many tests. The Kamla Nehru Hospital administration should ensure all tests are available there as it is extremely inconvenient for patients to visit the IGMC Hospital specially to get tests done. Rekha, Narkanda
Repair highway at Theog at the earliest
The sinking of National Highway-5 at Theog in Shimla district just ahead of the apple season is a big blow to the orchardists. The authorities concerned should repair it as soon as possible to ensure apple growers do not face any inconvenience. Surender, Theog
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The TRIBUNe
invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Talks today, US supports India’s rise as ‘great power’
Modi leads yoga session at UN | Terms it ‘truly universal’ |...
No choice, Twitter has to obey local rules: ‘Fan’ Musk after meeting PM
Modi tells US think tank, entrepreneurs to enhance presence ...