Trash littered along road

Garbage, including plastic bags and bottles, is often dumped in the open on the stretch from the Sabzi Mandi to the Mall Road in Shimla. The civic body should ensure garbage is collected regularly and disposed of properly. Shivansh Singh, Shimla

Ensure test facilities at Kamla Nehru Hospital

Patients at Kamla Nehru Hospital are sent to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital in Shimla for many tests. The Kamla Nehru Hospital administration should ensure all tests are available there as it is extremely inconvenient for patients to visit the IGMC Hospital specially to get tests done. Rekha, Narkanda

Repair highway at Theog at the earliest

The sinking of National Highway-5 at Theog in Shimla district just ahead of the apple season is a big blow to the orchardists. The authorities concerned should repair it as soon as possible to ensure apple growers do not face any inconvenience. Surender, Theog

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]