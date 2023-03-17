Trash littered at fruit market

The garbage dumper at the entrance of the fruit market at Bhattakufer in Shimla is packed to capacity. The waste is also littered around the dumper, causing inconvenience to people waiting here for taxis. The authorities concerned should ensure the garbage is lifted regularly.

Surender, Sanjauli

Taxi service sought

In the absence of a taxi service by the Tourism Department in Phagli and Downdale areas of Shimla, locals have to walk to the bus stand. It causes a lot of inconvenience to the residents, especially the elderly. The department should consider starting the taxi service in these areas as well.

Rajni Sood, Phagli

Intensify night patrolling in Nurpur

A number of thefts have been committed in Nurpur in the recent days. Thieves have not spared even iron covers of the drains in streets and local markets. The administration should install CCTV cameras and the police should intensify night patrolling. They should also make registration compulsory for migrant labourers staying in the suburban areas.

Vipon Mahajan, Nurpur

What our readers say

