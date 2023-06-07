Treasury deficit rises to Rs 1,000 cr

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 6

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan has revealed that the state treasury is in a deficit of Rs 1,000 crore. “The government will get a loan of Rs 800 crore tomorrow. Still, the treasury will be in deficit,” he said after a Cabinet meeting here today.

Bars to function from 12 noon to 1 am Bars to function from 12 noon to 1 am during the financial year 2023-24

Monthly honorarium of panchayat chowkidars to be enhanced from Rs 6,200 to Rs 6,700

The honorarium of elected representatives of panchayati raj institutions to be increased

Paperless registration system to be introduced at the employment exchanges in the state

The minister said the financial health of the state was bad and the government was finding it tough to handle day-to-day expenses. “The Centre has reduced our loan limit by Rs 5,000 crore and imposed cut on foreign-aided projects as well,” he said.

Amid the mounting financial trouble, the Cabinet decided to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of Power Secretary to hold discussions with power project developers as regards water cess. The committee will have representatives from the Jal Shakti Vibhag, Finance Department and the Law Department.

The state government has decided to impose water cess on hydropower projects in the state to enhance its income. Although the Centre is opposed to the move, the state government seems determined to go ahead with the decision. “The power developers had requested the Chief Minister to rationalise the cess. The committee has been set up to look into their request. It will submit its report to the Cabinet within 15 days,” said Chauhan.

The Cabinet also accorded nod to commence the construction of Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day Boarding Schools up to primary level at three more places, namely Jwalamukhi and Fatehpur in Kangra district and Bhoranj in Hamirpur district. The Cabinet has already approved the construction of such schools at 13 places in the state.

Opening of three new highway-cum-tourist police stations at Baghed (Bilaspur), Nerchowk (Mandi) and Bhunter (Kullu) on the Kiratpur-Manali national highway was also approved.

The Cabinet also decided to fill 69 posts of jail warden in the Prisons Department. It also approved to fill 20 posts in the Nalagarh (Kishanpura) sub-jail of Solan district.