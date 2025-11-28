DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Treasury, Opposition Benches trade charges on disaster relief

Treasury, Opposition Benches trade charges on disaster relief

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 03:00 AM Nov 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Treasury and Opposition Benches traded charges during a debate on disaster relief as the Congress MLA from Shahpur Kewal Singh Pathania and BJP MLA from Sundernagar Rakesh Jamwal moved a motion under Rule 130 in the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Thursday to discuss the hardships being faced by disaster-affected people across the hill state.

Advertisement

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that around 1,800 families had lost their homes in the recent monsoon devastation, yet BJP legislators were “raising questions about one or two individuals”. He urged the BJP to issue a white paper on the funds collected and spent for disaster-related assistance. Negi asserted that the government had been working continuously on relief and rehabilitation works despite the magnitude of destruction.

Advertisement

Earlier, Kewal Singh Pathania said the state experienced one of the most severe monsoon disasters, lasting over three-and-a-half months. He said widespread destruction across Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, Kangra and Hamirpur districts had “shaken the entire state”, resulting in the loss of more than 500 lives.

Advertisement

Pathania praised Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Cabinet ministers and officials for reaching ground zero and leading rescue operations. He, however, accused the Central government of delaying the immediate release of financial assistance despite the scale of the calamities and devastation.

Countering the claims of the ruling party, BJP MLA Rakesh Jamwal alleged that the state government was politicising the disaster instead of addressing genuine grievances of the people.

Advertisement

He alleged that Himachal Pradesh had received Rs 4,500 crore under the disaster funds from the union government, but the state government was not willing disclose where these funds had gone. Jamwal claimed that many disaster-affected families had received no help. He said the BJP was the first to provide tents, rations and essential supplies to the victims.

Expressing concern over the government’s insensitive attitude, he said Mandi district, with over 50 deaths, suffered the worst damage, yet the government was planning a ‘celebration’ in Mandi on December 11 to showcase their works and vision.

He further alleged that the state government had stopped the release of MLA Area Development Funds, which has affected the ongoing relief works in various constituencies.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts