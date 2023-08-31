Tree falls on house

Mandi, August 30
A woman and her son were injured after a tree fell on their house at Aut village in Mandi today. Immediately after the incident, the villagers swung into action to rescue Seema Devi and her son Sushil Kumar. “Within 30 minutes, the victims were rescued from the rubble and rushed to a nearby hospital,” police said.
