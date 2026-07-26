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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tree plantation drive held in Narkanda; 80 saplings planted

Tree plantation drive held in Narkanda; 80 saplings planted

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:53 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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With the aim of protecting the environment and reinforcing the commitment to a greener Himachal, the Forest Department organised a tree-plantation drive in Narkanda, Shimla district, during which around 80 saplings, including Deodar and Khanor, were planted. The drive was inaugurated by Rampur Sessions Judge Madan Kumar and Senior Civil Judge and Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Ajay Thakur, who marked the occasion by planting a sapling.

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Students from local educational institutions, women's groups, youth organisations and local residents enthusiastically participated in the plantation drive.

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Addressing the gathering, Judge Kumar said that environmental protection was the need of the hour. He emphasised that tree planting was not merely a symbolic gesture but a collective responsibility towards safeguarding the future of coming generations. He urged everyone to regularly care for the newly planted saplings and protect them until they mature into trees. He also encouraged students and local residents to spread awareness about environmental conservation and help transform the campaign into a people's movement.

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Judge Thakur said that a clean and healthy environment was not only a fundamental right of every citizen but also a shared responsibility. He added that the goal of environmental protection could only be achieved by planting more trees and ensuring their proper care and maintenance.

At the end of the programme, all those present took a pledge to protect the environment and reaffirmed their commitment to nurturing and safeguarding the newly planted saplings.

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