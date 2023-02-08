Tree poses risk to govt school

The branches of a tree have spread over the roof of the Government Boys School building, which is situated in the heart of Hamirpur town. The tree can damage the building if it is not removed. The school authorities should take preventive steps to protect the building.

Rakesh, Hamirpur

Road dotted with potholes

The road leading to Sanyard ward in the Mandi Municipal Council is dotted with potholes and needs immediate repair. The road becomes slippery after rainfall. Motorists riding two-wheelers are the worst-affected. The civic body should take up the matter with the Public Works Department for the repair and maintenance of this road with immediate effect. Suresh, Mandi

Poor BSNL service

The BSNL consumers in the Lag valley of Kullu district are facing difficulty in communicating with their loved ones due to poor mobile signals. Local students are also struggling to study online due to the lack of seamless internet connectivity. The BSNL authorities should make efforts to ensure proper mobile signal and internet connectivity in the area. Dalip, Kullu

