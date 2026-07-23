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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Trees crash onto Shimla house amid heavy rain, no casualties

Trees crash onto Shimla house amid heavy rain, no casualties

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:56 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Uprooted trees lie atop residential houses after heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Wednesday.
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Heavy monsoon showers triggered panic near Shimla’s Old Barrier area on Wednesday after three trees crashed onto a makeshift house, damaging its tin roof. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

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According to officials, the trees fell on the house during heavy rainfall, prompting local residents to alert the Forest Department. Teams rushed to the spot and removed the fallen trees to prevent any further danger.

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Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Shimla Urban) Sunny Sharma said the trees were of medium size and, therefore, did not cause major structural damage. “Only the tin roof of the house was damaged and there has been no loss of life or serious property damage,” he said.

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The incident came as widespread rainfall continued across Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours. Mashobra in Shimla district recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 120 mm, followed by Naina Devi in Bilaspur with 110 mm. Other major rainfall figures included Kufri (74.2 mm), Shimla (66.5 mm), Bilaspur (52.8 mm), Dharamshala (49.3 mm), Kasauli (35 mm), Una (26.4 mm), Paonta Sahib (20 mm), Sundernagar (18.7 mm), Manali (16 mm), Mandi (12.6 mm) and Solan (7.6 mm).

Day temperatures remained subdued due to cloudy conditions. Shimla recorded a maximum of 21.5°C, while Una was the hottest place in the state at 30°C. Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti remained the coldest with a minimum temperature of 9.8°C.

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The India Meteorological Department has forecast continued rainfall across Himachal Pradesh till July 28. Yellow alerts for heavy rain have been issued for July 23 in 10 districts, excluding Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti. While minimum temperatures are expected to remain near normal, maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2°C to 4°C over the next few days even as intermittent rainfall persists.

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