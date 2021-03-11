Trees fall on Kalka-Shimla track, train traffic suspended for several hours

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 11

Rail traffic on the Kalka-Shimla track got suspended for several hours on Thursday as two trees fell on the track between Sanwara and Dharampur.

The first case took place at 5 am where a tree fell on a moving train between Sanwara and Dharampur partially damaging the front glass and the lights of its engine.

The train was halted and its engine was sent back to Dharampur while a relief engine was rushed in for the train’s onward journey towards Shimla. Traffic was resumed at 6:50 am, an official informed.

He told that two trains on the route were delayed owing to this incident.

Yet another such incident took place at 3:25 pm, where a tree fell on the rail track between Sanwara and Koti, which halted Himalayan Queen, en route Kalka, for more than two hours. The train had left from Shimla at 12:10 pm and was supposed to reach Kalka at 5:20 pm.

Rail staff has been working to restore the track. An uphill and another downhill train got stranded owing to this incident on the Kalka- Shimla track.

Since axing trees require permission from the forest officials, process of cutting the vulnerable trees near the track didn't initiate, informed an official.