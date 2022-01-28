Trees felled illegally in Nurpur forests, 3 officials suspended

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, January 27

Two forest guards and one Forest Block Officer have been suspended after illegal felling of a large number of trees in different forests under Nurpur forest division came to light. An enquiry was ordered on January 21, and the report was submitted on Monday, following which the suspension of three officials was ordered.

On getting information, the Forest Department swung into action and counted 68 stumps of felled trees at Denkwan in Kandwal and Rit in Gangath forest beats.

According to Viklap Yadav, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Nurpur, the forest territorial staff conducted a spot inquiry, following which the department suspended two forest guards deployed in Gangath and Kandwal forest beats and the Forest Block Officer of Gangath for their alleged dereliction of official duties. He said that after conducting a preliminary inquiry, the department would register a police case against unidentified culprits.

“The department has also prepared a damage report of felling four trees illegally in the forest area at Kathal village in Bhaleta gram panchayat on Sunday last by locals and collected penalties from them,” he said.

Sources reveal that the forest mafia has been active in the area for the past few months and has felled hundreds of trees in different forests. The reports of illegal felling of trees have been received from Bhol-Thakran, Minjgrah, Banolli, Kayala, Baranda and Atara forests.

In some cases, the mafia has even uprooted tree stumps, destroying the evidence of illegal felling. Environmentalists and social organisations have appealed to the state government to order a high-level inquiry into tree felling and formulate a viable policy to save the forest wealth from falling prey to the mafia.

Kangra district Congress president and former MLA Ajay Mahajan suspects a scam in tree felling in forests. He has sought a free and fair probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau and strict action against the guilty.

Probe sought

Environmentalists and social organisations have appealed to the state government to order a high-level inquiry into tree felling and formulate a viable policy to save the forest wealth from falling prey to the mafia.