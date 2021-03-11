Trees uprooted, rail traffic on Kalka track suspended

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 11

Rail traffic on the Kalka-Shimla track was suspended for several hours today as two trees fell on the track between Koti and Dharampur.

In the first case, a tree fell on a moving train between Sanwara and Dharampur and partially damaged the front glass and lights of its engine early this morning. Traffic resumed at 6:50 am after a relief engine was rushed in from Dharampur and the damaged engine was sent back for the train’s onward journey towards Shimla, informed an official. He informed that two trains on the route were delayed owing to this incident.

Another tree fell on the track between Sanwara and Koti at 3:25 pm and the Himalayan Queen en route Shimla to Kalka was halted at Sanwara for more than two hours. An uphill and another downhill train were stranded owing to this incident on the Kalka- Shimla track.

Axing of vulnerable trees could not be done as it requires permission from the forest officials, informed an official.