Trekker dead, three porters missing in Himachal’s Kinnaur

Shimla, September 3
A trekker died, another was injured and three porters went missing in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Director Sudesh Mokhta said on Saturday.
Mokhta said three trekkers and six porters had gone missing at Kamlo Pass in Chitkul.
Of them, one trekker and three porters reached Kinnaur, while two trekkers and three porters did not return, he said.
According to the initial report, one trekker is dead and the other one who could not reach Kinnaur is injured, the official added.
