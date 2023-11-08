Trekker from Delhi found dead on river banks in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Shimla/Kullu, November 8
The body of a trekker who had fallen into the Parvati river in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district last week was found on the banks of the river, police said on Wednesday.
Shiv Roy (30), a lawyer from Delhi, who was trekking along with a guide and porter had slipped and fallen into the river during trekking at Potraghat on November 4, they said.
His body was spotted near the bank of the river about 2 km away from Potraghat on Tuesday. Efforts are being made to bring the body back to Manikaran by Wednesday evening, Kullu DSP Headquarters Rajesh told PTI.
The trek to Mantalai Lake via Kheerganga from Barshaini village is one of the toughest in the state.
The body would be handed over to the family after post-mortem, police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nitish Kumar apologises for comment on women as opposition forces adjournment of Assembly
The Bihar Assembly on Wednesday is adjourned till 2 pm, soon...
Pollution crisis: Early winter break in Delhi schools from November 9-18
Earlier, holidays were announced from November 3 to November...
Polluted air isn't restricted by borders, collective responsibility of all to keep environment clean: Haryana CM Khattar
Stresses that there should not be politics over the issue an...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
Arvind Kejriwal summoned by ED; AAP to hold 'referendum' on the issue
There have been instances in political history of India of c...