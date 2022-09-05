Trekker trapped in Kinnaur rescued

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 4

An injured trekker and three porters who were trapped beyond Chitkul were today rescued by the search and rescue team. They were brought to the base camp at Khimloga. The 35-member team of 10 ITBP personnel, 10 members of Rapid Action Force, eight from Home Guard and others, started journey at 4 am and reached the spot after almost 10 hours, said Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq.