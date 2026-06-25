Trekkers must register before hitting Lahaul-Spiti trails now

In a major step to strengthen tourist safety and disaster preparedness, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Lahaul-Spiti, has made prior registration and permission compulsory for all trekking activities in the district. The directive, issued by Deputy Commissioner and DDMA Chairperson Kiran Bhadana, aims to regulate trekking in the high-altitude region, which is increasingly vulnerable to natural hazards and extreme weather conditions.

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Issued under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Indian Forest Act, 1927, the advisory clearly states that no individual or group will be allowed to undertake trekking on any route in the district without obtaining prior approval from the district administration. Authorities have warned that unauthorised trekking will attract legal action, including penalties and fines under the relevant laws.

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Under the new guidelines, trekkers must register with an officer authorised by the DDMA before commencing their expedition. During registration, they will be required to provide complete details of their trekking itinerary, proposed route, team composition and emergency contact information. The administration has also directed trekkers to restrict themselves to approved routes and avoid entering restricted or high-risk areas.

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The move comes amid growing concerns over the dangers posed by the rugged Himalayan landscape. The advisory highlights risks from sudden weather changes, landslides, avalanches, glacial lakes, overflowing rivers and other vulnerable locations that can pose serious threats to life and property. Trekkers have been advised to keep a close watch on weather forecasts and avoid venturing into danger-prone zones.

The administration has further made it mandatory for trekkers to carry adequate safety gear, including warm clothing, rain protection equipment, first-aid kits, sufficient food supplies and drinking water. Proper acclimatisation before undertaking high-altitude treks has also been emphasised to reduce health-related risks.

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In another significant measure, the DDMA has discouraged solo trekking and urged visitors to travel in groups. Trekkers will also be required to complete a mandatory “check-out” process by informing the authorised officer upon their safe return. Failure to report back may lead the administration to initiate Search and Rescue (SAR) operations.

Officials said the new regulations are intended to enhance safety, improve emergency response mechanisms and ensure better monitoring of trekking activities while preserving the fragile mountain environment. Trekkers have also been urged to maintain cleanliness and avoid littering along trekking routes.

In case of emergencies, visitors can contact the District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC), Lahaul-Spiti, on 94594-61355, 01900-202509, 510, 517, or the toll-free helpline 1077.