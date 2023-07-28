Trekking banned in Kangra till September 15

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, July 27

The Kangra district administration has banned trekking in hills till September 15. Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said that the decision had been taken in view of heavy rainfall and the possibility of landslides in the region.

‘Monsoon to weaken after Aug 15’ Chief adviser of Federation of Hotels and Restaurants Association said that the decision would hit tourism.

Tthe monsoon weakens after August 15. So, it will be appropriate if the ban is enforced up to August 15.

The weather in hills remains pleasant in September when many tourists come to the Dharamsala region.

However, the decision to totally ban trekking in the district till September 15 has not gone down well with people associated with the tourism industry. Ashwani Bamba, chief adviser of the Federation of Hotels and Restaurants Association, said that the decision would hit tourism in the region.

He said, “It is understandable that the district administration is concerned about the safety of tourists during the monsoon. Generally, the monsoon weakens over the region after August 15. So, iit will be appropriate if the ban is enforced up to August 15. The weather in hills remains pleasant in September when many tourists come to the Dharamsala region for trekking..”

The Triund trek attracts a large number of tourists. Located at a height of 2,850 metres from the sea level, Triund is a grassland and is famous among trekkers.

Jindal said that trekking had been banned as many young tourists take risk and go to hills for trekking during the monsoon. “When they get stranded in hills due to inclement weather, flashfloods or landslides, it is a Herculean task for the district administration to rescue them. If the monsoon weakens after August 15, the decision to ban trekking will be reviewed,” he added.

#Dharamsala #Kangra