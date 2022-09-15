Trekking banned in Mandi from today

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 14

Additional District Magistrate, Mandi, Ashwani Kumar said from tomorrow, there will be a ban on trekking on peaks and passes of the district. The ban will remain in place till further orders.

The district administration has taken this step as a precautionary measure due to the disappearance of trackers at Khimlog Pass in Kinnaur district and Ratni Tibba in Kullu district.

The ADM has directed all SDMs not to allow trekking in the high-altitude areas and ensure that no person or team ventures towards higher areas.