Trekking banned on Kullu peaks

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 5

The administration has imposed a ban on trekking/mountaineering activities in entire Kullu district and an order in this regard was issued today.

Issuing the order, Deputy Commissioner and chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Kullu, Ashutosh Garg said a large number of trekking enthusiasts and mountaineers undertake mountaineering on the peaks of the Kullu district during or after snowfall. The weather changes rapidly during the winter season, posing a threat to the safety of people engaged in trekking activities.

“It has been decided to ban trekking/mountaineering activities in Kullu district and an order was issued in this regard today. According to the order, trekking activities are prohibited on any peaks or passes higher than 3500 metres in the entire Kullu district,” the DC said.

“Mountaineering activities will be permitted on the above routes subject to the approval of the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF). Tour operators and team leaders wishing to commence mountaineering activities will have to obtain permission from the IMF by simultaneously intimating the Director, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali, Kullu SP, Kullu DTDO and the SDM concerned,” he added.

#Kullu #Mandi