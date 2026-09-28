Dharamsala: Trekking enthusiast Parnam Singh Rana passes away at 62
He was also a hotelier and had a deep passion for trekking
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Senior advocate Parnam Singh Rana, a well-known figure in the District Bar Association, Dharamsala, passed away after a brief illness. He was 62.
Rana practised law in Dharamsala for nearly 36 years and earned the respect and admiration of colleagues and clients alike through his warm nature, simplicity and long association with the legal profession.
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Apart from his legal career, he was also a hotelier and had a deep passion for trekking. An accomplished trekker, he explored several Himalayan trails over the years.
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He is survived by his wife, son and daughter. His demise has left the legal fraternity and his family mourning the loss of an experienced, respected and genial professional.
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