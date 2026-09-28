DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dharamsala: Trekking enthusiast Parnam Singh Rana passes away at 62

Dharamsala: Trekking enthusiast Parnam Singh Rana passes away at 62

He was also a hotelier and had a deep passion for trekking

article_Author
Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:19 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Senior advocate and accomplished trekker Parnam Singh Rana
Advertisement

Senior advocate Parnam Singh Rana, a well-known figure in the District Bar Association, Dharamsala, passed away after a brief illness. He was 62.

Rana practised law in Dharamsala for nearly 36 years and earned the respect and admiration of colleagues and clients alike through his warm nature, simplicity and long association with the legal profession.

Advertisement

Apart from his legal career, he was also a hotelier and had a deep passion for trekking. An accomplished trekker, he explored several Himalayan trails over the years.

Advertisement

He is survived by his wife, son and daughter. His demise has left the legal fraternity and his family mourning the loss of an experienced, respected and genial professional.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts