Tremors felt in parts of Mandi as mild quake hits Himachal district   

Tremors were felt in parts of Mandi as an earthquake of 3.1 magnitude hit the Himachal Pradesh district at 9.13 am on Sunday.

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The depth of the earthquake was 8 km, at a latitude of 31.445 degrees and longitude of 76.993 degrees in the Mandi region, the weather office in Shimla said.

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No damage to property has been reported, officials said.

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Mandi district falls under Seismic Zone 5, which is a high-damage risk zone.