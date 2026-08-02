Tremors felt in parts of Mandi as mild quake hits Himachal district
No damage to property has been reported
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Tremors were felt in parts of Mandi as an earthquake of 3.1 magnitude hit the Himachal Pradesh district at 9.13 am on Sunday.
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The depth of the earthquake was 8 km, at a latitude of 31.445 degrees and longitude of 76.993 degrees in the Mandi region, the weather office in Shimla said.
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No damage to property has been reported, officials said.
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Mandi district falls under Seismic Zone 5, which is a high-damage risk zone.
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